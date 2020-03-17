Politics
Parliament session today: FM Sitharaman to introduce The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha
Updated : March 17, 2020 09:38 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be introducing The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to further amend the Companies Act, 2013.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for consideration and passing.