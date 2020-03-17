Parliament session today: FM Sitharaman to introduce The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday will see the introduction of three Bills, tabling of Standing Committee reports and statement by Union Finance Minister on the demand for grants of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory Of Ladakh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be introducing The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to further amend the Companies Act, 2013.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Aircraft Act, 1934.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for consideration and passing. The Bill amends the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

Members Heena Vidyakumar Gavit and Raksha Nikhil Khadse will present the second report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-2020) on the action taken on 15th report (16th Lok Sabha) on the subject of 'Working Conditions of Women Teachers in Schools'.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Manoj Rajoria will present the fifth report of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers on the subject 'Study of System of Fertilizer Subsidy pertaining to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Fertilizers).

Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2019-20.

She will also present a statement showing the Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Ladakh for 2019-20.