  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty turn negative after opening higher
Oil prices jump $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors
Yellow metal opens higher as investors flee risky assets
Rupee opens 14 paise higher against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Parliament session today: FM Sitharaman to introduce The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha

Updated : March 17, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be introducing The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to further amend the Companies Act, 2013.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for consideration and passing.
Parliament session today: FM Sitharaman to introduce The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Oil prices jump $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors

Oil prices jump $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement