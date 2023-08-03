Amid impasse over Manipur, Rajya Sabha Chairman's respond to Kharge: 'PM is not required to be defended by me'

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Manipur violence.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was accused of defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Opposition's demand on a Manipur debate, said, "Our prime minister is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone."

Dhankar made the statement in response to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's comments in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Kharge said, "You don't even agree to a small suggestion. When we demand the presence of the prime minister in the House, you don't accept it. You defend the prime minister so much so that I don't understand, he said.

Kharge said this while suggesting Dhankar to hold a meeting in his chamber at 1 pm to discuss the contentious Manipur issue. He also suggested adjourning the Rajya Sabha till then.

To this, Dhankhar took exception to Kharge's remarks and said he was not required to defend anyone. He said, "I am required to defend the Constitution...your rights. Such an observation from the LoP is not very wholesome..." He said the prime minister has received global recognition and India is rising.

Following the uproar, Chairman Dhankhar invited floor leaders of all parties for a meeting at 1 pm to discuss ways to end the logjam in the House over modalities of discussing the Manipur issue.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, other opposition leaders to end the Rajya Sabha logjam, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Goyal suggested that leaders could meet over tea and discuss ways for the smooth functioning of the House. The government, he said, is keen for a debate on Manipur.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been disrupted as opposition parties are insisting that the listed business should be suspended under Rule 267 and discussion on Manipur should be taken up. The government on its part has agreed to a short duration discussion under Rule 176 of the Rajya Sabha.