No-confidence motion to be debated in Lok Sabha next week, PM Modi to reply on August 10

The No-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties will be debated in the Lok Sabha between August 8 and August 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion on August 10.

The move by the opposition alliance was seen as an attempt to compel the prime minister to address the the issue of the violence in Manipur in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both Houses have witnessed several adjournments and disruptions due to the uproar over the Manipur issue.

This will be the second no-confidence motion to be faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 9-year tenure and the first in his second stint. So far, a total of 28 no-confidence motions have been moved in the history of Parliament since Independence and the government toppled thrice.

A no-confidence motion is a parliamentary tool used to show that the ruling government no longer enjoys the majority in Lok Sabha. It can lead to the government's dissolution if a no-confidence motion is passed. A no-confidence motion can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.