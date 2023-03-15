Parliament Session Live: Rahul Gandhi likely to attend session amid govt's demand for apology

Kharge reacts to Rahul Gandhi's UK remark row: 'PM Modi...humiliated people of our country'
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "PM Modi went to 5-6 countries and humiliated the people of our country and said that being born in India is a sin".
"That is why there is no question of an apology. We will ask them that you went to so many countries and insulted the culture and humanity of the people here. He (Rahul Gandhi) spoke just on democracy. When people go into a debate, they put forth their opinions," Kharge said.
Is humiliating India a democracy, asks Smriti Irani as she hits out Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi defamed the nation on foreign soil. He disrespected the institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, she said, adding, "Is humiliating India a democracy? Is disrespecting the chairman of the House a democracy? India demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi."
Smriti Irani blasts out at Rahul Gandhi
Irani said she wants to ask Rahul Gandhi, "you said abroad that you do not have the right to speak at any university in the country. If so, in 2016, when the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge' was raised at a university in Delhi, you backed it, what was that?"
Rahul Gandhi's hatred for the PM is now hatred for nation: Smriti Irani
Addressing a press conference early Wednesday, Union minister Smriti Irani said: "Rahul Gandhi's hatred for the PM is now hatred for nation. He invoked foreign powers by visiting a country whose history has been to enslave India. While tearing down India's democratic systems, he expressed regret that why foreign forces do not come and attack India."
A look at Rahul Gandhi's statements during UK tour
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had delivered a speech at the Cambridge University while attending a convention organised by association of Journalists in London. He spoke about democracy in India, Pegasus row, China threat and the BJP rule in India.
Here are some quotes by him:
> "I’m feeling wretched at the state of my country. My father was an RSS man, and proudly so, but wouldn’t recognise the country that is now. For those of us, who are out of our country, how can we engage and empower our democracy?"
> "Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking..."
> "Demonetisation, which was a disastrous financial decision, we were not allowed to discuss. GST we were not allowed to discuss. Chinese troops entering Indian territory we were not allowed to discuss. I remember a Parliament where there were vibrant discussions, heated debates, arguments, and disagreements but we had a conversation. And, that’s frankly what we miss in Parliament. We have to use debates to fit in other debates. There is a stifling that is going on."
(With inputs from News 18)
Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliament session today?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament Budget Session on Wednesday, reports said. Gandhi has been facing the government's wrath for his remarks during his recent visit to the UK. : Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal slammed Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing him of defaming Parliament and spreading misconceptions, and demanded he apologise.
"I believe this is a very serious issue over which the entire country and members are angry. The defamation of Parliament, the way in which the country's pride has been hurt...The leader who attempted to ruin the country's image, those who attacked the country abroad and spread misconceptions about the country's Parliament...He must apologise over this in the Parliament," Goyal said.
The proceedings in Parliament remained paralysed since the begining of the second day of the Parliament session. The second part of the session began this week, March 13. The BJP has stepped up its offensive against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus with BJP members raising slogans and seeking an apology from Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.