Ruckus in both Houses over Manipur violence: A look at the rules that allow discussions in Parliament

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed a ruckus over the Manipur violence as the Opposition members demanded a statement from the government over the violent clashes in the state and the recent video of the sexual assault of two women.

In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah s aid that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and requested the Opposition to allow the discussion to take place. He said that the country should know the truth about this sensitive matter.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining days of the Monsoon session over repeated violation of the directives of the Chair.

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon session, on July 21, demanded a long discussion over the issue under Rule 267, suspending all other businesses. Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar accepted eight notices by members for a short-duration discussion under the rule, and the leader of the ruling party Piyush Goyal too agreed to the discussion.

The ruckus in the upper house of the Parliament erupted after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the ‘short duration discussion,’ saying Manipur violence should be the main course part of today's discussion, leaving other businesses aside.

Let us take a look at the rules under which a discussion can be held in Parliament.

What is Rule 267?

According to Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267, any member of the House, with the consent of the Chairman, can move that any rule be suspended if any member of the house has moved that the business listed before the Council of that particular day be carried out. In simpler terms, it states that the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being, and this rule shall not be applicable for existing specific provisions that already exist for suspension of a rule under a specific chapter of the rules.

On the other hand, the government is not in favour of proceeding with Rule 267 and has insisted on a short-duration discussion under Rule 176.

What are Rules 193 and 176?

Under Rule 193, short-duration discussions can be held in Lok Sabha. Unlike other motions, Rule 193 does not involve any voting for discussion, and only the members who gave prior notice to the Lok Sabha speaker will be allowed to speak. In the end, only the concerned minister is allowed to give a brief reply to it.

Whereas, the same process can be held in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176. Any member of the House who wants to raise an issue for discussion on any urgent matter of public importance may give written notice to the Secretary-General clearly and specifically mentioning the matter. Also, the notice should include an explanation note revealing reasons for discussion on the matter and must include the signatures of at least two other members. After the notice is received by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, he can set a date to take up the matter for discussion only after consulting with the Leader of the Council.

What is an adjournment motion?

In order to bring the attention of the House, an adjournment motion is presented. To move an adjournment motion, the support of at least 50 members is required. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Hibi Eden moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, citing the urgent need to discuss the chaotic situation in Manipur.