'Rashtrapatni' remark: Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman demand Congress apology over 'sexist insult'

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from the Congress on Thursday over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. The demand was raised in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni' " on Wednesday. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India," Sitharaman said. While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, she said 'Rashtrapti' is a "gender agnostic word" and that she thinks "it was not a slip of tongue but a deliberate ploy to insult the president".

Congress reacts

Congress leader Adhir R Chowdhury has said that he "mistakenly" called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". Sonia Gandhi has also reacted to the row after Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology. Gandhi said, "He (Chowdhury) has already apologised".