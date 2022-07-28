Homepolitics news

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman demand Congress apology over 'sexist insult'

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman demand Congress apology over 'sexist insult'

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Congress leader Adhir R Chowdhury said he "mistakenly" called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". Sonia Gandhi reacted to the row after Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded apology.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from the Congress on Thursday over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. The demand was raised in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni'" on Wednesday. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India," Sitharaman said. While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, she said 'Rashtrapti' is a "gender agnostic word" and that she thinks "it was not a slip of tongue but a deliberate ploy to insult the president".
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani accused Sonia Gandhi of "sanctioning the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu". She said, "Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post...The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India." Targeting the Congress, Irani said, "The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women."

Congress reacts
Congress leader Adhir R Chowdhury has said that he "mistakenly" called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". Sonia Gandhi has also reacted to the row after Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology. Gandhi said, "He (Chowdhury) has already apologised".

(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

50-hour protest at Parliament: Govt demands apology but MPs refuse to give in | Top developments

Next Article

PM Kisan: Documents needed to receive 12th instalment