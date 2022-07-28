    Home

    politics News

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Congress leader Adhir R Chowdhury said he "mistakenly" called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". Sonia Gandhi reacted to the row after Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded apology.

    'Rashtrapatni' remark: Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman demand Congress apology over 'sexist insult'
    Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from the Congress on Thursday over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. The demand was raised in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni'" on Wednesday. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India," Sitharaman said. While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, she said 'Rashtrapti' is a "gender agnostic word" and that she thinks "it was not a slip of tongue but a deliberate ploy to insult the president".
    Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani accused Sonia Gandhi of "sanctioning the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu". She said, "Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post...The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India." Targeting the Congress, Irani said, "The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women."
    Congress reacts
    Adhir R Chowdhury said he "mistakenly" called Murmu "Rashtrapatni". "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," he said. He can be heard clarifying his stance in a video shared by ANI.
    Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi reacted to the row and said, "He (Chowdhury) has already apologised.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
