'Rashtrapatni' remark: Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman demand Congress apology over 'sexist insult'

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from the Congress on Thursday over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. The demand was raised in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly called President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni' " on Wednesday. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India," Sitharaman said. While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, she said 'Rashtrapti' is a "gender agnostic word" and that she thinks "it was not a slip of tongue but a deliberate ploy to insult the president".

Delhi | BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party

Adhir R Chowdhury said he "mistakenly" called Murmu "Rashtrapatni". "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," he said. He can be heard clarifying his stance in a video shared by ANI.

"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi reacted to the row and said, "He (Chowdhury) has already apologised.