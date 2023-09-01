CNBC TV18
‘Its difficult but not impossible,’ former EC official on implementation of 'One Nation, One Election'

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of simultaneously holding the general and state elections. The idea has been mooted several times previously.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 10:08:34 PM IST (Updated)

Former Election Commission official, Akshay Rout, in a special conversation with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra said that implementation of the 'One Nation, One Election' concept is difficult but not impossible in India.

 “Well, I think it's difficult but not impossible.”
“But my best guess is that when it becomes possible, perhaps it will in phases, there will be a sort of a group of states and center maybe have election together, then another group (of states having election together). This because some assemblies will require the elections to defer which is not easily constitutionally because assemblies are extended only when the president comes in, only when there is a constitutional failure. It will not be exactly the case here," he added.
He added that elections in India have always been a challenge for managers even in the best of the times, right from 1951-52 to 2019 general elections. 
As per him, even a re-election gives a different type of challenge to the Indian election machinery in terms of law and order, weather and problems of constitutional failures.
He added that the election commission has to also face logistic challenges apart from management of distrust among contesting political parties.
Sanjeev Srivastava, senior journalist and political commentator, said the incumbent is good at maintaining secrecy and even better at pulling up for a surprise. Srivastava was responding to a question behind the government's sudden announcement of a committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind to study the feasibility of this law.
"I think this air will be cleared either by someone in the government or once deliberations for the special session (of the parliament) begins and the Business advisory committee really sits. But clearly what they have succeeded in doing is that because there was this India alliance meeting and so much of narrative would have been hogged by them."
The entire debate sparked off after union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday announced a special session of the parliament from September 18-22 — a first in the nine years of this government.
Soon after, several media houses reported a possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' Bill to be tabled in the upcoming special session of Parliament. Also, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the women's reservation Bill are among the list of bills likely to be introduced on the floor of the house.
Several media reports on Friday claimed that the central government will set up a committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election'.
'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of simultaneously holding the general and state elections. The idea has been mooted several times previously.
Also Read: 'One Nation, One Election' a long and winding process — key challenges explained
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 9:52 PM IST
Election CommissionOne Nation One ElectionParliament

