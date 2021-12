As the Winter Session of Parliament comes to a close, the Cryptocurrency Bill is not on the Cabinet agenda today. The government is still working on finalising the Cryptocurrency Bill, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Also, the Cabinet is unlikely to take up Banking Laws Bill 2021 today as it is not listed for approval too. The bill has to enable provisions to facilitate privatisation of public sector banks.

The Winter Session commenced on November 29 and will end on December 23.