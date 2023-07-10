Parliament monsoon session to begin from July 20: Check list of bills likely to be tabled

The monsoon session of the Parliament is expected to have a total of 15 sittings and many important bills, including the Data Protection Bill, are to be introduced or tabled during the session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 20 and go on till August 11. This will be the first parliamentary session to be held in the new parliament building and it is expected to have a total of 15 sittings. A number of bills, including the much-anticipated Data Protection Bill and Forest Bill are listed to be tabled during the upcoming session.

Here is a look at the list of important bills likely to be tabled or introduced in the monsoon session:

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

The Centre is all set to bring th e Data Protection Bill f or passage in the upcoming session, CNN-News18 reported citing sources. This bill is under examination by the Standing Committee for Communication and Information Technology.

Once passed, the new bill will replace the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, and reportedly introduce wide-ranging exemptions and dilute the role of the data protection board.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the Draft Data Protection Bill and once passed this will pave the way for a framework on privacy and digital data protection for citizens in the country.

2. Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 was sent to review by a Parliamentary committee. The controversial bill seeks to amend the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980.

According to reports, the committee has endorsed the amendment Bill in its entirety, and it is likely to be tabled at the monsoon session for consideration and passage.

3. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill is reportedly ready to be tabled as it has already been cleared by a Joint Committee of Parliament. The draft legislation amends the Biological Diversity Act of 2002 and provides for the conservation of biodiversity and sharing of benefits with local communities.

4. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or made redundant by other laws and is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session.

5. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022

According to News18, the Bill has also been cleared by the Joint Parliamentary Committee it was referred to and it is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session. The Bill converts several fines to penalties and removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences under the Post Office Act of 1898.

6. The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Bill was referred to a Parliamentary Panel in the last Budget Session and it has reportedly been cleared. Under the bill, the establishment of a Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund has been proposed for the upliftment of the “sick multi-state co-operative societies.”

7. The Mediation Bill, 2021

The Bill was first introduced in Rajya Sabha and it has reportedly been cleared after scrutiny by a Standing Committee and is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session.

8. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and is also up for passage in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming session.

9. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and it is also to be listed for passage in the Upper House. The Bill proposes to include some tribes and communities into the Scheduled Tribes category in Chhattisgarh.