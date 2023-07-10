Parliament monsoon session to begin from July 20: Check list of bills likely to be tabled

By CNBCTV18.com

The monsoon session of the Parliament is expected to have a total of 15 sittings and many important bills, including the Data Protection Bill, are to be introduced or tabled during the session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 20 and go on till August 11. This will be the first parliamentary session to be held in the new parliament building and it is expected to have a total of 15 sittings. A number of bills, including the much-anticipated Data Protection Bill and Forest Bill are listed to be tabled during the upcoming session.

Here is a look at the list of important bills likely to be tabled or introduced in the monsoon session: The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022