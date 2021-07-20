Parliament LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Monsoon session to begin shortly; Congress, BJP spar over snooping allegations

IT Minister rejects allegations linked to Pegasus snooping row; BJP, Congress spar

As political heat rises over allegations linked to the Pegasus snooping row, the Centre on Monday categorically rejected them saying attempts were being made to "malign" Indian democracy even as the Congress and the BJP sparred and the main opposition party demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws following allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus software, Minister Shah lashed out at the Congress and international organisations for suggesting that the government was involved, stressing such "obstructers" and "disrupters" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory with their conspiracies. The BJP hit out at the Congress over its attack on the central government in the wake of the Pegasus snooping row, and claimed there is not a "shred of evidence" to link either the ruling party or the Modi dispensation with the matter. As the snooping row echoed in Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session, Vaishnaw made a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha to say that the media reports on alleged snooping published a day before the start of the session "cannot be a coincidence" and stressed there is "no substance" behind the sensationalism. "The press reports of 18th July 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions," Vaishnaw said in his first statement in Parliament as a minister. Incidentally, Vaishnaw along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through Israeli spyware sold only to the government agencies, an international media consortium reported on Monday.