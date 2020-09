The 18-day Parliament Monsoon session is set to continue on Tuesday amid extensive COVID-19 precautions. During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Central govt should support Maratha quota: Congress MP Rajeev Satav in Rajya Sabha

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quotas for Marathas in jobs and education to a larger bench. The Central government, he said, had not placed its view when the issue was considered by a three-judge bench. But before the larger bench, "the central government should along with state government (of Maharashtra) support Maratha reservation," he said.

Last week, the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on quotas in jobs and education to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger bench to examine if the 2018 law, which breached the 50 percent apex court-mandated cap in the cast-based reservation, was legal. The law originally provided a 16 percent quota but in June 2019, the Bombay High Court trimmed it to 12 percent in education and 13 percent in jobs. Sambaji Chhatrapati (BJP) too raised the issue of quota for Marathas.

Congress alleges govt monopolising airports, BJP says transparency ensured

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe into the privatisation of six airports in the country alleging violation of rules and corruption, a charge denied by the BJP which said there is complete transparency under the Modi dispensation. Initiating the debate on 'The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020', Congress member K C Venugopal alleged that the government was promoting crony capitalism by privatising airports in the name of developing them. "There is a move to monopolise the Indian airports. In the future, all Indian airports will be owned by only one company. How can you allow this...There is a clear violation of norms and regulations in giving airports to a single private entity. This is a clear scam of public money," he alleged. "I am asking for an inquiry into all this. This is a clear case of corruption," he said.

Congress in Rajya Sabha demands active govt policy to deal with rising mental health issues

The Congress on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that there has been an exponential growth in mental health issues amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the government should come out with an active policy and allocate resources to address the problem. The Samajwadi Party also expressed concern over the issue of mental stress being faced by organised and unorganised workers due to joblessness in the wake of the pandemic and demanded that the government provide a monthly allowance Rs 15,000 monthly to those who lost jobs. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said reports indicate that one in seven persons in India is suffering from depression.

Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood, says they are biting hands that feed them

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. Without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter".

Parliament passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators

COVID-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing

A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term 'physical distancing' for fighting COVID-19 on the grounds that the use of the term 'social distancing' was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families. Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested 'safe distancing'. In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term 'social distancing' is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Defence Minister Rajnath likely to make a statement in Parliament on the Sino-India issue

An updated business agenda for the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday said Singh will make a statement in the lower house on "the developments on our border in Ladakh". The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has been allocated yet for these discussions. The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the first week's business schedule. Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well.

30 MPs test COVID-19 positive

Around 30 MPs, including BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. Many of them tested positive after undergoing compulsory coronavirus tests at the parliament premises before the start of the Monsoon session, while several of them had undergone tests in their respective constituencies.

Parliament meets under COVID shadow; MPs adjust to changes in proceedings

The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday amid extensive COVID-19 precautions, with a large number of members attending the proceedings while adjusting to the changes spawned by the epidemic. In a first, the chambers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were used along with the galleries to seat members of each House which met at separate timings to ensure social distancing. The usual hustle and bustle was missing in the Parliament complex on the first day of the 18-day Monsoon session in the wake of restricted entry.

Lok Sabha sat in the morning from 9 AM to 1 PM, while Rajya Sabha held its four-hour sitting in the afternoon starting at 3 PM where NDA nominee Harivansh was re-elected as deputy chairman and 15 new members took the oath. The Lok Sabha secretariat said 359 members attended the proceedings on Monday. With two vacancies, the current strength of the Lower House is 541. The attendance in the 243-member Rajya Sabha was also impressive but no exact number was available.

