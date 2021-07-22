Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition

Parliament Schedule for Thursday, July 22



LOK SABHA

Bills to be introduced



-The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

-The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021



Bills for consideration and passing



-The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-The National Institutes of Food Technology,

Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.

RAJYA SABHA



-IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement regarding the compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media.

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021