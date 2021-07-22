Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The two Houses of Parliament— Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—have been adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition on Thursday.Meanwhile, farmers' unions will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. Although the SKM said their protest at the Jantar Mantar will continue till the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 13, the L-G has given permission for protest till August 9.Stay tuned with live updates
BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait on being asked about arrangements to tackle situations like Jan 26 Red Fort violence: Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there. What do we have to do with hooliganism? Are we miscreants?
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, soon after it started amid uproar by the Opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP, Rajya Sabha: One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given & Govt is doing the same. Not all members will be able to speak. It is an attempt to scuttle down & save themselves & not allowing other members to speak (on the Pegasus issue).
Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over three farm laws
Delhi Police tightens security at Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against farm laws
The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened the security at Jantar Mantar ahead of a farmers' protest against three farm laws amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given permission to farmers to protest with a condition that a maximum of 200 farmers can hold protests between 11 am and 5 pm till August 9.
Parliament Schedule for Thursday, July 22
LOK SABHA
Bills to be introduced
-The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021
-The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The National Institutes of Food Technology,
Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.
RAJYA SABHA
-IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement regarding the compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media.
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Thursday. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the proceedings in both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will also keep you updated on the developments related to farmers protest today.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Finance
|6,230.55
|288.70
|4.86
|JSW Steel
|704.40
|22.40
|3.28
|Tata Steel
|1,269.35
|36.00
|2.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1,118.65
|31.45
|2.89
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,954.95
|357.80
|2.84
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Finance
|6,231.45
|293.55
|4.94
|Tata Steel
|1,269.75
|37.05
|3.01
|Tech Mahindra
|1,119.10
|32.10
|2.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,958.25
|366.85
|2.91
|ICICI Bank
|657.25
|15.25
|2.38
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Asian Paints
|3,115.00
|-44.05
|-1.39
|Eicher Motors
|2,535.00
|-19.85
|-0.78
|Cipla
|948.15
|-7.00
|-0.73
|Hero Motocorp
|2,822.05
|-16.95
|-0.60
|Nestle
|17,786.05
|-70.05
|-0.39
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Asian Paints
|3,114.95
|-44.25
|-1.40
|Nestle
|17,793.45
|-35.95
|-0.20
|Power Grid Corp
|230.95
|-0.35
|-0.15
|HCL Tech
|976.35
|-0.95
|-0.10
|TCS
|3,202.50
|-2.80
|-0.09
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4225
|-0.1925
|-0.26
|Euro-Rupee
|87.7490
|-0.0850
|-0.10
|Pound-Rupee
|102.1490
|0.0290
|0.03
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6753
|-0.0011
|-0.16