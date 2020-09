Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 percent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic". Rajya Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It had got the approval of Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill was introduced in the upper house by Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. The upper house also passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy moved the bill. Both the bills were taken up simultaneously and passed by voice vote.

Congress govt had made the APMC Act in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi & under these new anti-farmer Bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials. All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality: Digvijaya Singh, Congress Leader

Rajya Sabha passes Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Raising another issue during the Zero Hour, Tiruchi Siva ( DMK ) demanded 90 percent representation in jobs to residents of the state in local enterprises, saying at present there is an unequal representation of states in Central government jobs. In the recently conducted exams in the state for various central government undertakings including Chennai Petrol, the percentage of locals was minimum, he said. In Tamil Nadu alone, 84 lakh people have registered themselves with employment exchanges and the percentage of unemployment was 7.6 percent despite the youth there being qualified and securing top ranks in the UPSC , he said. He also noted that highly qualified people had applied for the post of sanitary workers due to high unemployment in the state.

Most Bills have taken state govt powers, says DMK MP: This is one more attempt of this government to strike at roots of federalism. From the day they assumed office, most Bills passed have taken away powers of state governments: DMK MP T Siva in RS, on Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill.

Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centre's intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies. Congress MP Shamsher Singh Dullo raised the matter during the Zero Hour in the Upper House of Parliament, saying "no action" has been taken in the matter despite 136 people losing their life in the state recently after consuming spurious liquor. Dullo said, in the recent hooch tragedy in the state, 150 people were hospitalised in addition to 136 deaths. While several people have turned blind after drinking spurious liquor, kidneys of many have been impacted but no action has been taken against the perpetrators of the crime, he said, demanding compensation for the family of those killed and impacted. He charged that the "liquor mafia in the state was operating under political patronage" and there was a police nexus. Congress MP K Muraleedharan moves notice of Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha on GST compensation to the states .

. Congress MP Gives Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss about the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha Sanjay Raut gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over non-payment of GST compensation to states .

. BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the issue of missing children.'

Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for 30 minutes till 9.35 am as a mark of respect to sitting member Ashok Gasti and former nominated member Kapila Vatsyayan, who passed away recently. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for Gasti as well as Vatsyayan. Gasti, who represented Karnataka, was a first time Rajya Sabha member. He had taken oath on June 26 this year and could not even participate in the proceedings of the House, he said. Gasti passed away on September 17 at the age of 55, while Vatsyanan, who served the House twice, died on September 16 at the age of 91. Members stood in silence after the obituary references were readout. Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House for 30 minutes as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed. Traditionally, the proceedings of the House are adjourned for the day when a sitting member dies. However, in view of the short 18-day session being held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes.

Farm Bills passed in Lok Sabha, Cong and DMK walkout during Bill passage

Voting begins on farm Bills in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns in protest against farm Bills

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

Farmer organisations protest against Ordinances

AITC's Mahua Moitra says 'I vehemently oppose the Bills'

Opposition says no to farmers' Bills, says farmers will be forced to enter agreement with middlemen

Congress, RSM oppose Farmers' Bill as discussions begin in Lok Sabha

3 Bills to be taken up in Lok Sabha on September 17

Three Bills will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on September 17:

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

Less than 3% people in tribal-dominated districts are COVID-19 positive, govt claims in RS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China border tensions in Rajya Sabha: Chinese actions on the ground don't match diplomatic assurances, Singh told RS. He added that the Indian troops did not allow the Chinese forces to transgress the Indian territory in South Pangong. The Defence Minister further said that India will not shy away from taking tough decisions if needed. We have made substantial counter deployments and our armed forces will deal with any eventuality successfully.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China border tensions in Rajya Sabha: Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 and 1996 agreements, he adds.

Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements, @rajnathsingh tells the Parliament. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 & 1996 Agreements, he adds. pic.twitter.com/jIt3qdjygu — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 17, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving a statement on India-China border tensions in Rajya Sabha: On 15 June, Col Santosh Babu, along with his 19 brave soldiers, made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley towards the cause of defending the territorial integrity of India. Our PM himself went to Ladakh to boost the morale of forces, said Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha. China claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.

#China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq km in the UT of Ladakh, Defence Minister @rajnathsingh tells #RajyaSabha#IndiaChinaBorderTension pic.twitter.com/3Bi3nVpmA8 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 17, 2020

Kejriwal terms three farming-related bills 'anti-farmer', says the party will vote against them in Parliament: Terming three bills related to agriculture "anti-farmer", AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that the Centre withdraw them, saying his party will vote against the bills in Parliament. The AAP has three Rajya Sabha MPs and one Lok Sabha MP. "The three bills related to farming and farmers brought in the Parliament are anti-farmer. Farmers all over the country are opposing them. The central government should withdraw these three bills. The AAP will vote against them in Parliament," he tweeted in Hindi. The Centre had on Monday introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier. These bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

India should have a vaccine by early next year, Health Minister @drharshvardhan tells #RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/EJ6moJxLSv — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 17, 2020

Sanjay Raut asks govt to reconsider the decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust ( JNPT ) at Navi Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of national property. Raising the issue as part of a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha , Raut said everyone knows that the economic situation of the country is serious. After demonetisation , the country is faced with the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation is such that the GDP, as well as the RBI, are "bankrupt", he said. In such a backdrop, Raut said the government has decided to put the Railways, Air India, and LIC on the block.

Shiv MP Sanjay on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to the Nehru Port Trust ( ) at Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of national property. Raising the issue as part of a Zero Hour mention in , said everyone knows that the economic situation of the country is serious. After , the country is faced with the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation is such that the GDP, as well as the RBI, are "bankrupt", he said. In such a backdrop, said the government has decided to put the Railways, Air India, and on the block. BJP, AAP clash over issue of COVID-19 management during Rajya Sabha debate: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP clashed over the issue of COVID-19 management in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the AAP terming as "foolish" the prime minister's call to clap and beat utensils in honour of coronavirus warriors. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back, saying the PM's move was symbolic and sought to unite the country socially just like Mahatma Gandhi chose the symbol of 'charkha' for national cohesion during the freedom struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in March asked people to clap, beat steel plates and ring bells to express gratitude towards those risking their lives and working tirelessly during the coronavirus outbreak. Singh, while participating in the debate on COVID-19, further used the occasion to accuse the government of looking for an opportunity in times of disaster and alleged corruption in the procurement of equipment to fight the disease including thermometers and oxymetres.

There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, says NCP MP Praful Patel: NCP MP Praful Patel says there is no fixed direction of Covid-19. It started with the cities, and now it has spread across the country. We have 1 lakh cases a day now and it is set to reach 2 lakh a day. There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and remdesivir drug, and the ground reality different than portrayed, he said.

BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over cow smuggling: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states."

Govt has taken up Chinese firms' snooping on Indian leaders with China, says Jaishankar to Congress leader: Amid reports of snooping on some Indian leaders by China-based companies, the government on Wednesday took up the issue with the Chinese envoy here, according to a letter by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Congress leader KC Venugopal. The letter stated that the matter has also been taken up with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The matter was taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Chinese Ambassador today. Our Embassy in Beijing also raised it with the Foreign Ministry of China. The Chinese side conveyed that Shenzen Zhenhua is a private company and had stated its position publicly," the minister told Venugopal.

Here’s the Parliament Schedule for today:

LOK SABHA: Bills to be introduced

-The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for Consideration and Passing

-The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

-The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

RAJYA SABHA: Bills for Consideration and Passing

-The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.