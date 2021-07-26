Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later, says Rahul Gandhi to govt

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume business again with expectations of yet another stormy showdown between the Opposition and Treasury benches over issues like Pegasus snooping row, farm laws among others. Both Houses were adjourned on Friday following the ruckus by the opposition over a host of issues.Stay tuned with live updates
Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government is clueless on how to handle China, and said ignoring its actions now will cause problems later. He cited a media report which claimed that in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, China's tents are still on the Indian side and there is no date yet for talks between core commanders of the two countries.
"GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," Gandhi said on Twitter.
India and China are involved in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh since May last year and two countries have been holding talks for de-escalation and disengagement.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a swipe at the prime minister over the matter.
"Show red eyes, Saheb, blow your 56" saheb," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag #RemoveChinaFromOurLand.
Bills to be taken by up Lok Sabha today
In Lok Sabha, ministers Bhupender Yadav, Rameswar Teli will lay papers on the Table for the Ministry of Labour and Employment and for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will also present the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing. Other bills that are likely to come up are The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.
Congress gives adjournment motion over Pegasus row
After two days of weekend off, Parliament is set to meet today again as issues like Pegasus snooping row, farm laws among others threaten to put the treasury and opposition benches for yet another stormy showdown. Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has already given an adjournment motion notice on the Israeli spyware Pegasus row. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following the ruckus by the opposition over a host of issues.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of parliament proceedings on Monday from both House of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates from the August House today.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Titan Company
|1,734.00
|33.05
|1.94
|Britannia
|3,485.80
|46.00
|1.34
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,375.15
|173.95
|1.32
|Divis Labs
|4,886.15
|61.40
|1.27
|Infosys
|1,608.00
|17.55
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Titan Company
|1,734.00
|33.35
|1.96
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,379.75
|179.15
|1.36
|Infosys
|1,608.90
|18.55
|1.17
|UltraTechCement
|7,563.50
|74.55
|1.00
|NTPC
|119.50
|1.00
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Titan Company
|1,734.00
|33.05
|1.94
|Britannia
|3,485.80
|46.00
|1.34
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,375.15
|173.95
|1.32
|Divis Labs
|4,886.15
|61.40
|1.27
|Infosys
|1,608.00
|17.55
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Titan Company
|1,734.00
|33.35
|1.96
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,379.75
|179.15
|1.36
|Infosys
|1,608.90
|18.55
|1.17
|UltraTechCement
|7,563.50
|74.55
|1.00
|NTPC
|119.50
|1.00
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4525
|0.0525
|0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|87.6830
|0.0770
|0.09
|Pound-Rupee
|102.3130
|0.0010
|0.00
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6748
|0.0018
|0.27