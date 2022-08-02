Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Despite challenges, rupee is stable and strong — FM to Rajya Sabha

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha will discuss the issue of inflation, and Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate hike in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha discussed the issue yesterday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the debate. Yesterday, the Upper House passed two Bills -- The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. Also, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs for the smooth functioning of the House. The proceedings of the House have remained disrupted since day one of the session which started on July 18.
Also read | National Herald case: ED raids office, 10 other locations days after probing Sonia Gandhi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Delhi pertaining to alleged National Herald money laundering case. The raids took place days after the ED quizzed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for hours. ED questioning pertained to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia is understood to have stuck to the party's position that no personal acquisition of assets was made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal and that the routine affairs were handled by other office bearers, including late Motilal Vora.
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, in Delhi.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies on the declining value of the rupee against the dollar question.
She says:
- Despite significant global challenges, the rupee is stable and strong today
- Much more has been spent on primary education than collections from the education cess through the states
Leader of Opposition in Rajy Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says the Opposition is ready to discuss the issue of inflation.
"We have a consensus among us to keep the issue of inflation in the House. When people across India are affected by inflation, BJP seems to be unaffected by it, they're thick-skinned people" says Kharge.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on August 5 for vice presidential polls
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon soon after House proceedings begin
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of unemployment.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway in the Parliament
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Catch all the latest updates related to the discussion, bills passed, and much more here.