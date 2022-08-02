Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Despite challenges, rupee is stable and strong — FM to Rajya Sabha

Also read | National Herald case: ED raids office, 10 other locations days after probing Sonia GandhiThe Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Delhi pertaining to alleged National Herald money laundering case. The raids took place days after the ED quizzed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for hours.ED questioning pertained to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia is understood to have stuck to the party's position that no personal acquisition of assets was made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal and that the routine affairs were handled by other office bearers, including late Motilal Vora.