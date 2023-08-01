Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Delhi ordinance likely to be tabled today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Will oppose Delhi ordinance bill: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
On the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "...We will all oppose this as today it is happening in Delhi, tomorrow it can happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or Odisha. This is unconstitutional, immoral undemocratic ordinance will should be opposed by all."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Delhi ordinance bill is 'experiment' says RJD
"This ordinance is kind of an experiment by them (government) to check whether such a thing can be done in other states as well or not. It will be very bad for country's cooperative federalism if they succeed in their experiment," RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Congress demands Manipur government be dissolved, probe into matter
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Supreme Court has given its observation on the Manipur issue and if the present govt has shame left then they must dissolve the Manipur government and a detailed probe should be conducted."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | CM Arvind Kejriwal met LG VK Saxena ahead of Delhi ordinance tabling in Parliament today
In the backdrop of a Bill seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi likely to be tabled in Parliament soon, AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday.
There was no comment from either side on the details of the meeting that lasted more than half an hour at the Raj Niwas said.
Sources claimed that the meeting was "cordial" and the two constitutional functionaries discussed issues related to Delhi.
"It was basically a reach-out meeting that took place close on the heels of a Van Mahotsav programme held at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary recently, where a bonhomie was witnessed between Saxena and Kejriwal who attended the event together," a source said. (PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Congress leader K Suresh speaks on bills being passed after no confidence motion
"They have majority in Lok Sabha and are using that like a bulldozer to pass the legislations without the opposition's participation. They don't believe in democracy as the House is not in order," Congress leader K Suresh said on the government passing bills after the admission of a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Delhi ordinance likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Central Government's Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. The bill would give the Centre authority over the Delhi government in controlling the administrative services of officers in the national capital.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | What's on the docket today?
Both Houses of Parliament begin the 9th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session today with several issues listed for business. Opposition alliance INDIA floor leaders will meet at 10 am today in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. They will chalk out a strategy for the floor. Also, the Delhi ordinance bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
However, it is likely that the Manipur situation is likely to dominate debate in the Houses as it has been for the past two weeks.