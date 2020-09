Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is now set to address the Rajya Sabha on the developments in Ladakh. Singh had stated the government's position in Lok Sabha on the Sino-India border row on Tuesday.

There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, says NCP MP Praful Patel: NCP MP Praful Patel says there is no fixed direction of Covid-19. It started with the cities, and now it has spread across the country. We have 1 lakh cases a day now and it is set to reach 2 lakh a day. There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and remdesivir drug, and the ground reality different than portrayed, he said.

BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over cow smuggling: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states."

Govt has taken up Chinese firms' snooping on Indian leaders with China, says Jaishankar to Congress leader: Amid reports of snooping on some Indian leaders by China-based companies, the government on Wednesday took up the issue with the Chinese envoy here, according to a letter by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Congress leader KC Venugopal. The letter stated that the matter has also been taken up with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The matter was taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Chinese Ambassador today. Our Embassy in Beijing also raised it with the Foreign Ministry of China. The Chinese side conveyed that Shenzen Zhenhua is a private company and had stated its position publicly," the minister told Venugopal.

Here’s the Parliament Schedule for today:

LOK SABHA: Bills to be introduced

-The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for Consideration and Passing

-The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

-The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

RAJYA SABHA: Bills for Consideration and Passing

-The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.