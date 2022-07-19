Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn V-P candidate Margaret Alva files nomination; Parliament adjourned till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Today is day 2 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session got off to a stormy start leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme. The morning session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned to allow members to vote in the presidential election even as opposition members tried to raise some issues. In the Rajya Sabha, slogan-shouting Congress members trooped to the Well of the House raising issues relating to price rise and GST as soon as Naidu read out the obituary references. Also, the first day of the session saw voting for the presidential polls with 98.90 percent of the electors permitted to vote in the parliament house exercising their franchise. Voting also took place in state assemblies across the country. Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. Briefing reporters after the voting, Returning Officer PC Mody said out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.
The Narendra Modi government will push two dozen Bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament that starts July 18, according to the legislative agenda released by the Centre. The session will continue till August 12. While several important Bills are to be tabled, there has been no mention of the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill. The Cryptocurrency Bill, which was to be tabled in the Parliament in 2021, will allow “for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.
Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva files nomination
Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest against the Centre in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament against the delay in nod for Singapore visit to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament to file her nomination papers
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as the Opposition creates uproar over GST rate hike and inflation.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as the Opposition protests against GST rate hike and inflation.
Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for entry into Armed Forces
PM Narendra Modi is discussing government strategy in Parliament with his top ministers for the ongoing Monsoon session.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session
RSP MP NK Premachandran gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on "the incident of forcing girl students to remove the innerwear before entering the examination hall during the NEET examination in Kollam, Kerala, yesterday".
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice, demands discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of "hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in price of essential commodities."
Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential polls Margaret Alva to file her nomination today. Today is the last day for filing nomination for August 6 polls.
