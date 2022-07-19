Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn V-P candidate Margaret Alva files nomination; Parliament adjourned till 2 PM

Also read | Crypto Bill doesn't figure in the 24 bills to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session



The Narendra Modi government will push two dozen Bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament that starts July 18, according to the legislative agenda released by the Centre. The session will continue till August 12. While several important Bills are to be tabled, there has been no mention of the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill. The Cryptocurrency Bill, which was to be tabled in the Parliament in 2021, will allow “for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.