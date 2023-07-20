Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn demands discussion on Manipur situation; govt says 'will happen'

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Manipur incident has put entire nation to shame, accused won't be spared, says PM Modi
"The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared," says PM Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people ahead of the session. He says:
"Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs..."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders of Opposition underway Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge chamber
Leaders attending the meeting are -
Sanjay Singh - AAP
Ram Gopal Yadav - Samajwadi party
Binoy Biswam - CPI
Manoj Jha - RJD
TR Baalu - DMK
Vaiko - MDMK
Derek O'Brien - TMC
Fauzia Khan - NCP
Elamaram Kareem - CPIM
Mahua Majhi- JMM
Priyanka Chaturvedi - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Oppn to raise Delhi services ordinance
A face-off is expected between the government and the opposition is the Delhi services ordinance. The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn to raise Manipur violence issue
The northeastern state is witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 that has claimed over 160 lives.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Here are other Bills to be taken up
Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill are among others. The bills also include one seeking changes in the list of scheduled tribes for Jammu and Kashmir, and another for including Mahra and Mahara as synonyms of Mehar, Mehra and Mahar in the list of scheduled castes in Chhattisgarh.
One bill also seeks to include the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki and Mehtar in the list of scheduled castes of Jammu and Kashmir.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.
The government has lined up 31 bills, including a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation. It has also listed bills on personal data protection, the one to amend forest conservation laws, and on the ordinance on Delhi services.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will meet on Thursday morning to chalk out a joint strategy
The meeting will be held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. "The meeting has been called to discuss the issues to be taken up in Parliament from day one of the session," an opposition party leader.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Welcome to the live blog on the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Opposition is set to corner the Modi government over situation in Manipur, Delhi services ordinance in both the Houses. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest updates.
