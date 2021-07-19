Home

    Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to meet at 11; Speaker Om Birla reaches Parliament

    Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to meet at 11; Speaker Om Birla reaches Parliament

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin Monday and the government is ready with a big legislative agenda, while the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation. Opposition is planning to corner the government over a host of issues, including rising fuel prices and covid mismanagement. The press communique of Rajya Sabha stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13. This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. The Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently. One of the ordinances issued on June 30, prohibits any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in the essential defence services. Stay tuned for live updates.

    • Parliament Schedule for Monday, July 19:

      LOK SABHA

      -Oath taking by new members

      -PM to introduce new ministers

      -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing

      -The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

      -The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

      RAJYA SABHA

      -Oath taking by new members

      -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing

      -The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

    • Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament

      Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has arrived at the Parliament ahead of the first day of the monsoon session. He tweeted: "People want their expectations and hopes reach the government through the Parliament. I hope all the political parties will play a positive role in this direction."

    • Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG

    • Opposition gives notice on increasing prices of essential commodities

      Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma gives notice for suspension of Business to discuss issues of of increasing prices of essential commodities.

    • An informal meeting of opposition leaders underway at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament on strategy for monsoon session

    • Govt plans slew of bills in Monsoon Session; opposition to corner it over COVID management, fuel price
      The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues,…
      Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to meet at 11; Speaker Om Birla reaches Parliament
    • Over 40 crore people in the country are 'Baahubali', PM Modi says ahead of the Monsoon session

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Parliament before the beginning of the monsoon session. Talking to media before the session he said, "Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19." He said the pandemic has gripped the entire world and we want meaningful discussions over it in the Parliament. He is looking forward to get constructive suggestions from all the MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against the pandemic, he said. "We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," he said.

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament

    • Just in | PM Modi reaches Parliament, to speak to the media now.

    • Opposition gives notice on farm laws

      Aam Adami Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, and Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws. CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

    • Opposition gives notice to discuss data discrepancies related to COVID-19 death

      RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19."

    • Opposition gives notice on inflation, farmers' issues

    • Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

      The Bill declares certain institutes of food technology, entrepreneurship, and management as institutions of national importance. The institutes are: National Institute of Food Tech, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Kundli; the Indian Institute of Food Processing Tech in Thanjavur. The Bill declares these institutes as National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management.

    • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today

      The Factoring Regulation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 24, 202 with a view to liberalise the restrictive provisions in the Act and at the same time ensure a strong regulatory mechanism is put in place through the RBI.

    • 23 bills and 6 ordinances to be discussed in the monsoon session

    • Parliament's monsoon session to begin today

      The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin Monday and the government is ready with a big legislative agenda, while the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation. Opposition is planning to corner the government over a host of issues, including rising fuel prices and covid mismanagement. The press communique of Rajya Sabha stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13. This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

    The session may also echo the issue of the international media consortium report. Per the report, over 300 verified mobile numbers, including 40 journalists, two serving ministers, three opposition leaders, one sitting judge, and scores of business leaders and activists could have been targeting through Israeli spyware, sold only to government agencies. The opposition would use it to target the government as some of the members have decided to give notices of adjournment motion to discuss the matter on the floor of the House.
    On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an all-party meeting and said the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on issues in Parliament. The PM told the floor leaders that issues should be raised in an amicable manner and the government should be given an opportunity to respond to these discussions, as is the tradition of a healthy democracy. He said it is everyone's responsibility that representatives know the ground-level situation to enrich the decision-making process during the session. The opposition parties held a separate meeting after PM's meeting and it was attended by 33 parties.
    Stay tuned for live updates.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
