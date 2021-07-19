Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to meet at 11; Speaker Om Birla reaches Parliament

Over 40 crore people in the country are 'Baahubali', PM Modi says ahead of the Monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Parliament before the beginning of the monsoon session. Talking to media before the session he said, "Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19." He said the pandemic has gripped the entire world and we want meaningful discussions over it in the Parliament. He is looking forward to get constructive suggestions from all the MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against the pandemic, he said. "We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," he said.