Parliament Monsoon Session: Here's a list of Bills passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The House saw the suspension of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. The Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition was adamant on the statement from the Prime Minister on the violence in Manipur.

While the monsoon session of Parliament witnessed debate on the no-confidence motion, repeated adjournments, suspension of MPs, many important Bills were also passed in both the Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the no-confidence motion on Thursday hitting out at the Opposition alliance INDIA and also reminding Congress of its tenure at the Centre.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, IIM (Amendment) Bill are some of the important Bills passed in this monsoon.

On the last day of the monsoon session, let's take a look at the Bills passed in Parliament. Bills passed in the Lok Sabha:

- Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

- Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill 2023

- Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

- National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) Bill, 2023

- National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

- Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023,

- Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023

- Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

- Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023,

- The Mediation Bill, 2021

- Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

- Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023

Bills passed in Rajya Sabha

