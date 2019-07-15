Parliament Monsoon session: Demand to raise royalty on coal in Rajya Sabha
Updated : July 15, 2019 01:22 PM IST
BJD's Amar Patnaik demanded that royalty on coal should be raised to 20 per cent from the current 12 per cent.
Satyanarayan Jatiya (BJP) raised the issue of inter- linking of rivers to solve problem of drought.
K K Ragesh (CPM) demanded roll back in steep hike in airfares in the Kerala-Gulf sector.
