Parliament monsoon session: Bill to check ponzi schemes in Lok Sabha

Updated : July 19, 2019 03:24 PM IST

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 will replace the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019.
The banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Bill, 2018 was considered by the Lok Sabha in February and after discussion, the same was passed.
The bill seeks to help tackle the menace of illicit deposit taking activities in the country.
