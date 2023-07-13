The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 , which seeks to repeal 65 obsolete or redundant laws, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by then-Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in December 2022. The bill contains three schedules.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which was presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice in December last year is also likely to be passed during this session. The bill proposes to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws.

What is The Repealing and Amending Bill of 2022?

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by then-Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in December 2022. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 contains three schedules.