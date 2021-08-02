Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Here are the live updates from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today

    Parliament LIVE: Speaker Om Birla urges Opposition to 'let Lok Sabha function'
    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates:
    Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and other issues. The proceedings in both Houses have faced multiple disruptions amid protests by the Opposition over the ongoing Pegasus spying row and the three farm laws.
    Here are the live updates from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today:
    • Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm over uproar by Opposition MPs over various issues.
    • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over ruckus by Opposition MPs over various issues.
    • Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan: I hope the women's hockey team advances to the final and win it, and make the country proud.
    • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: "I am delighted to tell you that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for India in badminton women's singles at #OlympicGames. This is her second consecutive Olympics medal. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals for individual events," news agency ANI quoted Birla as saying.
      • "I congratulate her on behalf of this House, for this historic feat. I hope her achievement will be an inspiration for the youth of this country," he said.
    • Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated PV Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. “With her spectacular performance, she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals," he said.
    • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants.
    • Due to continued disruptions by opposition parties, Rajya Sabha lost 40 of its 50 working hours and the productivity of the House fell to 13.70 percent in the second week of the ongoing Monsoon Session, officials said. The Upper House clocked productivity of 32.20 percent during the first week and the overall productivity was 21.60 percent for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours and 52 minutes were lost due to disruptions, the officials said.
