Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament after breakfast meet

Leaders from several opposition parties on Monday attended a breakfast meeting hosted by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi's Constitution Club, not far from the Parliament. An array of opposition leaders including from TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPM, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended it, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Mayawati's BSP gave it a conspicuous miss. Post-breakfast meet, Gandhi-led several opposition MPs later cycled to Parliament to highlight the issue of fuel price hike, while others walked to the national legislature.

Meanwhile, the logjam within the parliament continues as treasury and Opposition benches fail to find a breakthrough on key issues.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House. Opposition MPs gathered at the Well of the House, protesting over various issues.

Union Min Pralhad Joshi: Yesterday, a tweet was posted by TMC (MP Derek O'Brien). PM said it is an insult to people who elected MPs. PM expressed anguish. '...Making papri chaat' was an insulting comment. Tearing of papers, throwing them and not apologising is arrogance is what PM said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP parliamentary party meeting: BJP parliamentary party welcomes the decision of the govt's approval of OBC quota in medical and dental colleges.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament, after the conclusion of their breakfast meeting.

Opposition Party floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha arrive for a breakfast meeting being hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Constitution Club. Strategy for the Monsoon session to be discussed. Rahul Gandhi has also arrived for the meeting.

While several opposition parties including NCP, Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, National Conference, and others have joined the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has not attended the meet, raising eyebrows.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived for the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting which is scheduled at 9:30 am.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Assam — Mizoram border clash.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape & killing of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area.

