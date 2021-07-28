Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders discuss strategy to corner govt

Parliament LIVE Updates:
Amid a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of various opposition parties on Wednesday met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the matter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.
Here are the live updates from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today:
We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ANI after a meeting of Opposition leaders at Parliament(File photo) https://t.co/bK7PJHITPO pic.twitter.com/9GZC7Z0Urd— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021
LOK SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing
—The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021
—Appropriation bills for introduction, consideration and passing
RAJYA SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing
—The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021
—With inputs from agencies
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)