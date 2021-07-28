Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders discuss strategy to corner govt

Parliament LIVE Updates:

Amid a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of various opposition parties on Wednesday met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the matter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

Here are the live updates from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today:

Opposition MPs raise 'Khela Hobe' slogan in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on 'Pegasus Project' report.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon just as the Congress, TMC and other opposition party MPs stood up to raise the issues they have been pressing for since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament last week.

When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned of Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, being added to the list of World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Thereafter, listed official papers were laid on the table of the House. Naidu then called for zero hour, where MPs raise issues of public importance.

Rahul Gandhi: "We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House, said the senior Congress leader as per news agency ANI after a meeting of Opposition leaders at Parliament.

Opposition MPs raised Pegasus snooping, farm laws, fuel prices and other issues. They also brought placards. As some of them tried to move into the well of the House, Naidu ordered that no placards will be displayed.

He instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to publish the name of MPs and the issue they wanted to raise in the zero hour. This to give people an idea of the issue that MPs wanted to raise but could not because of disruption." These things should go to the public," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 12.00 hours.

Parliament schedule for Wednesday, July 28:

LOK SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing

—The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

—Appropriation bills for introduction, consideration and passing

RAJYA SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing

—The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

