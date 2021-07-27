Home

    Parliament LIVE: If you're concerned about farmers, allow Lok Sabha to function, Tomar tells Opposition

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till noon on Tuesday, the second time since the House convened for the day, after the continuous protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws. After the House convened for the day at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners. The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TMC members were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against three farm laws of the Centre.

    Parliament LIVE: If you're concerned about farmers, allow Lok Sabha to function, Tomar tells Opposition

    • In the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, PM Narendra Modi asked the ministers and MPs to have good relationship with Opposition MPs: Sources

    • If you're concerned about farmers, allow LS to function: Tomar tells Oppn
      Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members in Lok Sabha, saying if they are concerned about farmers, then they should allow the House to function. He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus snooping allegations and the new farm laws.

    • Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over the continued disruption of the proceedings since the start of the monsoon session last week. He appealed to the members to rethink their strategy, before adjourning the proceedings till 12.00 hours. No sooner had the House condoled the death of former member Wasim Ahmad, former prime minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth and Zambia's first president Kenneth David Buchizhya Kaunda, the opposition MPs rushed into the well shouting slogans. Some members said they have given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the listed business of the day to take up a discussion on the issues they were raising.

    • Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
      Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour till 12 noon on Tuesday as a determined Opposition continued to protest against snooping of political opponents of the ruling BJP, journalists and government critics as well as over farm laws. Congress, TMC and other opposition party MPs rushed into the well of the House, shouting slogans against mass surveillance and farm laws. Slogan-shouting by the MPs, who also carried placards, drowned the voices of ministers and others who were called to lay official papers on the table of the House.

    • Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members and said if they are concerned about farmers, they should allow the proceedings of the House to continue. He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued with their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus spying issue and the agriculture laws.

    • Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition members

      Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday, second time since the House convened for the day, after continuous protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws. After the House convened for the day at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners. The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TMC members were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against three farm laws of the Centre. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE Updates:
    Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till noon on Tuesday, the second time since the House convened for the day, after the continuous protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws. After the House convened for the day at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.
    The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TMC members were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against three farm laws of the Centre.
    Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.
    "Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues," he said.
    Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members and said if they are concerned about farmers, they should allow the proceedings of the House to continue.
    He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued with their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus spying issue and the agriculture laws.
    "There are around 15 questions related to farmers. If the Opposition members are really concerned about farmers, they should listen to what the government has to say," Tomar said.
    "Disruptions are lowering the decorum of the House," he said.
    As the protest continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.
    The protest continued even after the House resumed and the proceedings were adjourned again till 12 noon.
    Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19, both Houses have been rocked by Opposition protests over various issues.
    First Published:  IST
