Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; EAM Jaishankar briefs upper house on Blinken visit

The proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remain disrupted with both Houses adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition benches remain unrelenting on their demands. Earlier, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi reached out to Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge to work on the impasse in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs gathered around the well of the House and protested over various issues.

Lok Sabha reconvenes, adjourned again within three minutes: Lok Sabha reconvened at 12.30 pm but was adjourned again by 12.33 as Opposition members swarmed the Well. The House will now reconvene at 2 pm.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha: "We (EAM & US Secy of State) had a very detailed discussion on Afghanistan. I articulated our position at a press conference that was jointly held with the visiting US Secy of State. We were very clear that there must be a negotiated, political settlement in Afghanistan."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: I think there was a very strong convergence in our (India and US) positions on this matter. That there can't be military solution, there can't be a takeover by use of force in Afghanistan. We'll work with international community to ensure that political negotiations for a settlement are pursued seriously & we would never accept an outcome which is decided by force.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey: TMC is allergic to all the Hindi-speaking people that's why they called me 'Bihari Gunda'. This is an attack on Bihar's pride. I have submitted all the facts to the Speaker. She (Mahua Moitra) should apologise.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1130 hours amid ruckus over Opposition MPs tearing papers and throwing them in the House yesterday.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal & Pralhad Joshi met Opposition leaders while a meeting of opposition leaders was underway. The ministers asked opposition leaders to support the House to pass bills. Opposition leaders insisted on a discussion on the Pegasus issue, and the inflation and farmers issue.

Congress MPs hold protests at the Parliament in support of farmers

Congress MP Ripun Bora: We have been demanding a discussion in the Parliament on the hike in prices of all essential commodities. Being an MP, if we are not allowed a discussion in the Parliament, then, where will we raise such issues.

Earlier, Congress MP Ripun Bora rides a bicycle to the Parliament to protest against the rise in fuel prices.

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge: We only want discussion on the Pegasus issue. For that, PM Modi and Home Minister's presence is necessary. This (snooping) is treason. If they let us discuss the issue, the House will function properly. We've also called an all-party meet today.

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue.

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MPs met at Congress Parliamentary Party office at 1030 hours today.

Opposition floor leaders from Rajya Sabha to meet today to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue.

Parliament schedule for Thursday, July 29

LOK SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing

—The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021

—The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

RAJYA SABHA — Bills for consideration and passing

—The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

