Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday after he offered tea to opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, and also hailed his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice President as inspirational. Modi said the "inspiring" and "statesmanlike" conduct of Harivansh will make every democracy lover proud. Harivansh had gone to meet opposition MPs, who were on dharna to protest their suspension from Rajya Sabha for their "unruly" conduct, in the morning and offered them tea.

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance. The five new IIITs set up under the Public-Private Partnership mode are in—Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has already been passed by Lok Sabha in the previous session on March 20, 2020. The bill was introduced in the upper house on Monday by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The education minister said that there are 25 IIITs in the country out of which 5 are purely run by the central government and 15 operate under public-private partnership (PPP) mode. "We have brought the proposal before this House to bring five new operational institutes which are located and have started operations in Surat (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Agartala (Tripura) and Raichur (Karnataka) to bring under this act," Nishank said.

Parliament on Tuesday passed amendments to the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI, a move aimed at protecting the interest of depositors. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which replaces an ordinance that was promulgated on June 26, was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The amendment had got approval from Lok Sabha on September 16. The bill, which comes in the backdrop of the PMC Bank scam, seeks to strengthen cooperative banks by increasing their professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and ensuring sound banking through the RBI. Replying to a short debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the amendments have been brought to completely protect the interest of depositors.

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the lower house on September 15, was approved by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated in June. The bill is also aimed at removing fears of private investors of excessive regulatory interference in their business operations. The freedom to produce, hold, move, distribute and supply will lead to harnessing of economies of scale and attract private sector/foreign direct investment into the agriculture sector, the government had said earlier. Replying to a short debate, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said the stock limit conditions imposed through the law were hindering investment in the agriculture infrastructure.

Govt is unlikely to give full projections in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework due to COVID—Statement to be laid in ongoing monsoon session: Sources to CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das.

