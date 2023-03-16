Parliament LIVE Updates: Chaos expected as Rahul Gandhi to attend, Opposition MPs to bring up Adani

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 16, 2023 10:48 AM IST (Updated)
Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Today could mark another tumultuous day in Parliament as the Centre continues to demand an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while the Opposition calls for an ED or JPC probe into the Adani issue. Gandhi is expected in session today and might address his remarks "insulting" Indian democracy in London. Like-minded Opposition MPs met in the office of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge today ahead of the session.

Parliament LIVE | Like-minded Opposition party leaders meet at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office

Mar 16, 2023 10:47 AM

PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi, in Parliament.

Mar 16, 2023 10:40 AM

Parliament LIVE | Hold a debate on Rahul Gandhi's speech, challenges Congress MP AR Chowdhury

Each day the leaders of the ruling party disrupt the parliament proceedings but put the blame for it on the opposition. In view of Karnataka polls, as a part of a conspiracy, they're trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image. If Modi government has the courage, then it should give permission to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech. We will prove who is against the country. It's not Rahul Gandhi, but this Modi government: Congress MP AR Chowdhury

Mar 16, 2023 10:29 AM

Dr Syed Naseer Hussain gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on "worrying trend of declining freedom of speech & expression in the country".

Mar 16, 2023 10:17 AM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Adani issue.

Mar 16, 2023 10:16 AM

Rahul Gandhi | No question of apologising: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising: LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Mar 16, 2023 10:16 AM

Adani issue | Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge arrives at Parliament, demands JPC probe

It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment & inflation: Kharge

Mar 16, 2023 10:16 AM

Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what he said in his London seminar. He has insulted our democracy, judiciary & nation. We must our raise voice against those who speak against our nation: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister

Mar 16, 2023 9:49 AM

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today | Rijiju warns of reaction if Congress leader 'defames' country

If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can’t be quiet: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister

Mar 16, 2023 9:43 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliament today and is likely to talk to the media about the controversy over his speech made in London.

Mar 16, 2023 9:29 AM

Adani issue | Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on Adani stocks issue. 

Mar 16, 2023 9:28 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution".

Mar 16, 2023 9:28 AM

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice demanding JPC probe in Adani issue.

Mar 16, 2023 9:28 AM