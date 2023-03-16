Parliament LIVE Updates: Chaos expected as Rahul Gandhi to attend, Opposition MPs to bring up Adani

Parliament LIVE | Hold a debate on Rahul Gandhi's speech, challenges Congress MP AR Chowdhury
Each day the leaders of the ruling party disrupt the parliament proceedings but put the blame for it on the opposition. In view of Karnataka polls, as a part of a conspiracy, they're trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image. If Modi government has the courage, then it should give permission to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech. We will prove who is against the country. It's not Rahul Gandhi, but this Modi government: Congress MP AR Chowdhury
If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can’t be quiet: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister