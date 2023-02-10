Parliament Session: Chaos in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over Adani issue

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Following days of stormy sessions, both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos over the Adani-Hindenburg issue today as well. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2:30 pm Friday after Opposition members entered the well to protest and eventually staged a walkout.

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm to present her reply on the Union Budget 2023.

Rajya Sabha

The Congress-led Opposition walkout was triggered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's objection to remarks made by Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Every transgression from both sides will not go without my deep reflection," Dhankhar had said.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Kharge brought up his qualms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"PM praised himself in the speech. He did not respond to our questions. He did not talk about unemployment, inflation, Adani, falling value of rupee and other issues. He said that only he can save this country, this is arrogance," Kharge said.

Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, a spot broke out between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Members of Parliament from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - Madurai project.

"I won't allow such medical colleges to operate where there is no adequate faculty and infrastructure. Work is underway on establishing AIIMS Madurai. Don’t make health an issue of politics," Mandaviya said.

Opposition members from the Congress and DMK party walked out in protest after Mandaviya comments.

During his speech, the health minister also announced that the NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per scheduled on March 5.

Speaking to ANI reporters outside the Parliament, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warned that the Parliament might stop functioning as it is a "new Parliament the Media is not allowed inside."

Chowdhury backed up Rahul Gandhi's statements on the Adani issue, saying he it was "sad" that the former Congress president's views were being framed in a wrong way.

"We don’t have any feeling of revenge for anyone. What Rahul Gandhi said in the speech wasn’t something he thought, but he has made his comments on the basis of the accusations and claims made by America-based Hindenburg research paper," Chowdhury said.

The Adani Group has been accused of stock manipulation and fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research in a report they published last month.

Left MPS also held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament today, demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court's verdict on PF pensions. They asked for an enhanced minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month.

