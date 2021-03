The ongoing Budget Session is likely to be curtailed and conclude on March 25 in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory. The session was scheduled to conclude on April 8 but is likely to be adjourned sine die before time, sources said.

Members across the party line have reached out to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman requesting the same as senior leaders would be busy campaigning, giving the session a miss.

# As reported by Delhi Police, 14,279 posts are lying vacant as of March 15, 2021, against 94,353 sanctioned posts. Delhi Police has already initiated the recruitment process to fill up the vacant posts: G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

# The individual or household data collected in Census are not made public. The aggregated Census data at various administrative levels are released and are available on the website: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

# Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan introduces National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.

"It has the potential to create a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery by recognising specialised skills, contributions of more than 56 types of healthcare workers," he says.

# The Central government is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in the House before making any amendment to the Constitution. I gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional & must not be allowed to be presented in House: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years & now want to remove a government (AAP) that has consistently worked for the people of Delhi & has also been winning by the majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow: Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party