Parliament Budget Session witnesses lowest productivity in 5 years

As the last leg of the Budget Session of Parliament adjourned sine die on April 6, data shows that the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha functioned much less than the planned duration. Frequent protests by the Opposition and repetitive adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha turned out to be the main reasons behind the low productivity.

The Budget Session was held in two phases. The first half of the session began on January 31 and ended on February 13. The second part of the session commenced on March 13 and went on till April 6.

The productivity of the Lok Sabha was recorded at 34 percent, while that of the Rajya Sabha was at 24.4 percent during the 2023 Budget Session, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha functioned for over 45.9 hours against a scheduled duration of 133.6 hours, while the Rajya Sabha worked for over 31.8 hours out of 130 hours, according to PRS Legislative Research, a think tank which tracks the functioning of Parliament.

According to the statistics released by PRS, the productivity of the Lok Sabha is gauged at 34.28 percent of its scheduled duration and 24 percent for the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha was seen spending 17.3 hours conducting business with financial matters and 2.6 hours for the Rajya Sabha under the same ambit.

Interestingly, for non-legislative business, the Lok Sabha spent almost 20 hours and the Rajya Sabha spent over 18 hours.

Speaking about question hour, the Lok Sabha could take just questions for 4.32 hours, while the figure for the Rajya Sabha was worse at 1.85 hours for the entire Budget Session.

Both the houses were seen mostly out of order due to back-to-back protests by opposition parties who have been constantly demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Some protests and disruptive functioning of both the houses were also seen after former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lost his membership and faced disqualification over a defamation case verdict in Surat court.

While adjourning the Lok Sabha for the 2023 Budget Session, Speaker Om Birla said, "The house held discussions on the General Budget for 14.45 hours, and 145 MPs participated in it. Discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address were held for 13 hours and 44 minutes with the participation of 143 MPs."

"Eight government bills were introduced and six were passed, while 29 questions were answered orally, 133 matters of public importance were raised and 436 matters under rule 377 were discussed. A total of 62 reports from different department-related parliamentary standing committees were tabled before the house," Birla said. He also expressed concerns over the ruckus and unruly behaviour of MPs who were seen protesting.

Lowest productivity in the last 5 years

This year's Budget Session in Parliament witnessed the lowest productivity in the last five years. Here's what the comparison looks like:

In 2022, the functioning of the Lok Sabha was at 177 hours and in the Rajya Sabha, it was 127.6 hours. In 2021, it was 131.8 hours in the Lok Sabha and 104 hours in the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, in 2020, productivity hours for the Lok Sabha was 111 and it was 93.8 in the Rajya Sabha.

Functioning of Parliament in Hours

Budget Session Lok Sabha (Hours) Rajya Sabha (Hours) 2023 45.9 31.8 2022 177 127.6 2021 131.8 104.4 2020 111.2 93.8 2019 280.7 195.5 2018 34.1 45.3 2017 178.1 163.3 2016 198.2 156.3 2015 246 181.2

During the first half of this year’s budget session, the Lok Sabha devoted a total of 14 hours and 45 minutes to discussing it. In the Rajya Sabha, the general discussion on the Union Budget was cut short, lasting only two hours and 39 minutes over two days on February 9 and 10, despite being scheduled to take place from February 8 to February 10.

Functioning of Parliament (Productivity)

Budget Session Lok Sabha (% Productivity) Rajya Sabha (% Productivity) 2023 33 24 2022 123 90 2021 107 90 2020 86 74 2019 135 100 2018 21 27 2017 108 86 2016 121 91 2015 122 101

Similarly, the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, which was slated to run for four days from February 6 to February 9 in the Upper house of Parliament, only took place on February 7, 8, and 9.