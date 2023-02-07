Opposition's protest over Adani issue continues to logjam Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceeding | Top developments

Parliament Budget Session top development: Most of the Opposition parties, except the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had earlier decided to participate in the parliamentary proceedings.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the fourth day on Tuesday as Opposition parties continued to protest and demand a discussion in the House on allegations against the Adani Group.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received notices for suspension of scheduled business by the Congress, CPI-M, AAP, TRS and CPI. However, he did not accept the notices saying they were not in order. This led to protests by several opposition MPs.

The House was then adjourned till 12 pm. After the proceedings got resumed, Opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "come to the House and respond over Adani row". The Rajya Sabha was again adjourned this 2 pm.

Kolkata: Congress workers protest over Adani row in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

A similar chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha. Soon after the House met, opposition members, including those from the Congress and the BRS, were on their feet seeking to know the status of their demand for a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Most of the opposition MPs were protesting from their seats but three of them were on the edge of the well. Speaker Om Birla appealed them to go back to their seats and participate in the debate. As the opposition MPs did not heed to his pleas, Birla said, “Since you don't want to allow the House to function, I am adjourning it till 12 noon”.

Most Opposition parties agrees to participate in parliamentary debates

Most of the Opposition parties, except the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), decided to participate in the parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday. The Opposition has been protesting to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-led probe into the fraud allegations against the Adani Group. This led to a logjam in both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - in the last three days.

"Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani 'Maha mega scam'," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet after the meeting.

The decision was taken at a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge that was attended by leaders from 15 opposition parties.

Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janta Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leaders were among those who attended the meeting.

The AAP and the BRS said no to discussions in Parliament without a debate on the Adani issue, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The Adani issue

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam involving common people's money. The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said he has written to SEBI chairperson over Adani issue "because the credibility of the regulatory process is at stake. So those allegations against Adani group must be probed to restore the credibility of SEBI".