Parliament budget session: Lok Sabha to continue motion of thanks on President's address

Updated : February 04, 2020 09:14 AM IST

The Tuesday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see the continuation of the motion of thanks on the President's address, introduction of a Bill to amend the aircraft act, 1934 and obituary references.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Bill — Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.