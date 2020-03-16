  • SENSEX
Parliament budget session: FM Sitharaman likely to move The Appropriation Bill 2020 in Lok Sabha today

Updated : March 16, 2020 08:57 AM IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satyapal Singh will present the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2019-20).
Rajya Sabha will consider The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019; The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and The National Commission for Homeopath Bill 2019.
Sithraman is expected to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-21.
