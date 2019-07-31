Politics
Parliament budget session: Demand to improve mobile network raised in Rajya Sabha
Updated : July 31, 2019 02:12 PM IST
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, KC Ramamurthy (Congress) said the mobile service network has turned pitiable.
Elamaran Karim (CPI-M) raised the issue of Aanganwadi workers and workers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and demanded that their stipend be increased.
V Vijaisai Reddy (YSR Congress) demanded that spinning mills in Andhra Pradesh be revived as they are facing problems on account of 25 percent rise in cost of production.
