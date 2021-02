Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in Rajya Sabha today to the discussion on Union Budget 2021.

Meanwhile, the sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, according to news agency ANI report.

"Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.

Here are the latest updates of the day from the Parliament:

# I challenge Congress and Opposition leaders to show where is it written that Mandi and Minimum Support Price system will end. We are committed to taking India forward: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha

This Budget shows a hope to build new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/Eu6OKmgkXg — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/vYG3IwPaq5 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021