Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, speaker OM Birla announced in the session yesterday.

BJP issued a whip to its MPs to be present in the session today as some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the house.

The house might take up The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Rajya Sabha has already passed these two bills in this session.

Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a "doomsday man" for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and creating fake narratives on various issues. Replying to the general discussion on Budget in Lok Sabha, she said the former Congress chief was creating fake narratives but does not have the patience to listen to replies to allegations levelled against the government.

"We need to recognise these two tendencies of the Congress party... this makes it clear that their belief in a democratically elected Parliamentary system is completely finished," Sitharaman said. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech on Thursday, during which he talked about farm laws but declined to speak on the Budget, she said, "he is probably becoming a doomsday man for India." The Minister further said that Gandhi laid the "foundation" but did not speak about the Budget during the discussion on it.

Sitharaman said she wanted Gandhi to speak on 10 issues but was disappointed as the Congress leader made no mention of them. "I wanted to know from the Congress why it took a U-turn on the farm laws but no reply came," she said, adding that Gandhi did not tell the House why Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh did not waive farm loans promised in their manifesto.

Union Budget sets pace for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Finance Minister in LS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021-122 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar. Replying to debate on the Budget in Lok Sabha, the minister also said the challenges of pandemic did not deter the government from undertaking reforms for maintaining long term goals of the country.

The reforms undertaken will lay the path for India to become one of those fastest-growing economies in the world, she said, adding the Budget has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. Earlier this month, the finance minister presented a Rs 34.5 lakh crore Budget for 2021-22 in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch FM live as she addresses Lok Sabha

Stimulus plus reforms - an opportunity has been taken out of pandemic situation. A challenging situation like pandemic didn't deter Govt from taking up reforms that are going to be necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/7su94yU3B0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 13, 2021

FM replies to the budget discussion in Lok Sabha

