Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied in Rajya Sabha today to the discussion on Union Budget 2021. The first part of the Budget Session in the Rajya Sabha concludes today. The Upper House is adjourned till March 8.

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, according to news agency ANI. "Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.

Here are the latest updates of the day from the Parliament:

# Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says new farm laws will bring investments, new technologies and create employment

# RS adjourned till March 8

# Highest ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme: FM

Loans sanctioned under Mudra Yojana - more than Rs 27,000 crores. Who takes Mudra Yojana? Damads?: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/swDPw4pZqH — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

# 'Damad', I didn't think is the trademark of Indian National Congress: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha after Opposition raises an objection over her remark

# Number of digital transactions via UPI from Aug 2016 till Jan 2020 - over 3.6 lakh cr. UPI is used by who? The rich? No. Middle class, smaller traders. Who are these people then? Is Govt creating UPI, facilitating digital transactions to benefit rich cronies? Some damads? No: FM

# Over 1.67 cr houses completed under PM Awas Yojana. Is it for rich? Over 2.67 cr households electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana since '17 Oct. The total value of orders placed on Govt e-market is Rs 8,22,077 cr. Are they being given to big companies? They're being given to MSMEs: FM

# It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor & the steps taken for helping the poor & needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse - saying that this Govt works only for cronies: FM

It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided for 80 million people & cash directly was given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang & also the poor and needy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/4Wh2FT8zB6 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

It's a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities & also exposure that the PM had during his long elected tenure - both as CM & as PM of this country - known for his commitment towards development, growth & reforms: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/q9KwJ5Xdcq — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

# FM: It has become a habit for some in the opposition to constantly allege, false narrative to accuse this govt is working only for cronies

# Intend to make India better managed & better governed for youth: FM

# Stimulus is for revival ; reforms will sustain growth , EODB. Relief and succour which was so required for the poor was distinctly provided, says FM

#Attempt made in this budget is to provide a strong stimulus: FM

# Trying for quick short term relief and long term sustainable growth as well. AtmaNirbhar Bharat reflects aspirations of 130 crore Indian, says FM in Rajya Sabha

TMC (@AITCofficial) MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/aX308YuYHO — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 12, 2021

# Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to Budget discussion shortly in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha will discuss the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill and the Major Port Authorities Bill today.

#Nothing for common man in budget: Opposition in RS

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Friday charged that the Union Budget serves the interests of capitalists that will help the rich turn richer and has nothing for the common man. Participating in the debate on the budget, leaders of parties like the Congress, BSP, AAP and Left launched an allout attack on the BJP government for allegedly selling off the country's assets and PSUs to big industrialists.

# Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that amid challenging times due to coronavirus, people anticipated for a helpful Budget, but Budget 2021 has “taken all hopes away.”

# I challenge Congress and Opposition leaders to show where is it written that Mandi and Minimum Support Price system will end. We are committed to taking India forward: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha

This Budget shows a hope to build new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/Eu6OKmgkXg — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/vYG3IwPaq5 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

# Rajya Sabha proceedings chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu begin for the day