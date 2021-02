Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. After his reply, the first speaker on the Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, according to news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, while the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was on its feet protesting against the new farm laws, the Rajya Sabha was bidding an emotional farewell to its four outgoing MPs including senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated an incident on sharing a close relationship with Azad while tears rolled down from his eyes.

Here are the live updates from the Parliament Budget Session 2021 today:

# Congress MP K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding to discuss the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

# Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the "abnormal situation at the China border".

# Pilot project for new design modular fencing on Indo-Pak border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

# The number of cross-border infiltration cases reported along India-Bangladesh border reduced in 2020 viz-a-viz 2016. In 2016, there were 654 cases, apprehending 1,601 people. There were 456 cases and 907 people were arrested in 2017: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

There were 420 cases and 884 people were arrested in 2018. 500 cases and 1,109 people were arrested in 2019. While in 2020, there were 489 cases and 955 people were arrested: MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

# Replying to questions in Rajya Sabha on the selling price of petrol and diesel, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the international crude price is an indicator but international product price is the benchmark.

# Replying to questions in Rajya Sabha on the selling price of petrol and diesel, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the international crude price is an indicator but international product price is the benchmark.

# Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader VK Singh's statement on LAC transgression.

# Bharatiya Janata Party issues a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.

# Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri answers an MP's question on 'Why are flights not operating up to 80%?" He says, "On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100 percent while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80 percent will depend on the behaviour of the virus."

# Proceedings of the day begin in Rajya Sabha. "There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours," says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha.

# BJP MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the demand for a separate Bench of Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh.

# BJP MP Anil Baluni has given Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters such as the recent glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

# The discussion on the General Budget is listed after consideration of the Major Ports Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.