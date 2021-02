Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a fervent appeal to protesters to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden "U-turn" on the agriculture reforms. The Prime Minister also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new "breed" of agitators has emerged in the country who cannot live without agitation and the country should be beware of them. He also said the new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has emerged in the country and "we need to be more aware to save the country from such ideology".

Modi also stressed that India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs and the language used by some for them will not benefit the country. He alleged that some people are also trying to defame Sikhs.

"This is a community that has done so much for the nation. The country takes pride in the contribution of Sikhs, but some people are trying to defame them. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious. The language used by some for them will not benefit the country," he said, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

On the farm sector and the ongoing protest, Modi said, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised".

He quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and said Congress should take pride that Modi had to do what the former Prime Minister wanted.

Modi said since 2014 his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer.

The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in, he added.

4,649 LoC ceasefire violations in 2020 by Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that in 2020 there were a total of 4,649 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC). The Defence Minister said that ceasefire violations have been increasing since 2011. He said that about 14,000 bunkers were being built and a majority of them have been completed to save civilian lives. Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir government have been providing compensations to the victims families and incase of animals also the same parameter is adopted. The latest ceasefire violation took place on February 4 in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in which an Indian Army soldier was killed. (Source: IANS)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: "When did we say that MSP is ending? We said that a law be formed on MSP. If such a law is formed, all the farmers of the country will be benefitted. Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question 'is there any probability that few estates of Defence will be privatised in time to come': "We're emphasising on indigenisation and have chosen 101 items that won't be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians." He also said, " 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India ." Singh also told the Rajya Sabha that Defence PSU companies set for disinvestment are BEML, Mishra Dhatu and Garden Reach Ship.

PM Modi: "Sharad Pawar ji, and those from Congress, everyone... all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done."

Replying to a supplementary question on the situation of air quality in Delhi, Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar said that the main reason behind deteriorating air quality in the national capital in the month of September to November is the stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab. He said that stubble burning in Punjab has increased by 75 percent this year while it has increased by 25 percent in Haryana.

on the situation of air quality in Delhi, Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar said that the main reason behind deteriorating air quality in the national capital in the month of September to November is the stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab. He said that stubble burning in Punjab has increased by 75 percent this year while it has increased by 25 percent in Haryana. Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha . Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali. After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register. Welcoming him, Naidu noted that Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha MP. (Source: PTI)

. Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali. After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register. Welcoming him, Naidu noted that Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha MP. (Source: PTI) Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. (Source: IANS)

Left MPs including E. Kareem have given the notice to move a resolution "That this House disapproves the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No.1 of 2021) promulgated by the President of India on January 7, 2021." (Source: IANS)

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy will move the Bill for consideration and passing to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 . The reports of the Standing Committee on IT will also be tabled in the house. (Source: IANS)

. The reports of the Standing Committee on IT will also be tabled in the house. (Source: IANS) Here is the Parliament Schedule for Monday, February 8, according to news agency PTI:

LOK SABHA

-Motion of thanks on the president's address

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

RAJYA SABHA

-Motion of thanks on the president's address

Bills to be introduced