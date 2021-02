A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament, the Opposition has stormed the Houses demanding a discussion on the three farm laws. As many as 16 opposition parties had boycotted the President's Address on the first day of the Budget Session in protest against the farm laws.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers died due to COVID-19 in the country till January 22: Union Health Minister in a written reply in Parliament.

# 27 bills passed earlier to be presented in the Lok Sabha today.

# Congress MP Hibi Eden has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the constitution of a special central health team to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

# Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanding discussion on Republic Day violence in Delhi during a farmers' tractor rally.

# DMK MP D Ravi Kumar has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding to provide important Parliamentary papers including Economic Survey and Union Budget in 8th schedule of Constitution, including Tamil.

# Congress, SAD, RSP, CPI(M) have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers’ agitation.

# Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition over new farm laws

# Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over farm laws.

# Congress Lok Sabha MPs to hold a meeting today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office of Parliament.

# The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind, we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

# I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part & made suggestions: RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

# Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha in protest against the new farm laws.

# CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issues.

# Ashok Siddharth, BSP MP, has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.

# TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against the three farm laws.