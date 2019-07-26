#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Legal

Parliament approves RTI amendment; Rajya Sabha negates demand for select committee

Updated : July 26, 2019 11:58 AM IST

While the Lok Sabha had passed The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday, the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Thursday.
TRS, BJD and YSR-Congress members remained in the House and are said to have voted with the ruling NDA on the motion.
The RTI Act was passed by Parliament on June 15, 2005 and came into force on October 13, 2005.
Parliament approves RTI amendment; Rajya Sabha negates demand for select committee
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV